Central Garden-A is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (CENTA, CENT, SPB, ENR, KMB)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Central Garden-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.70. Following is Central Garden with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.75. Spectrum Brands ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.06.

Energizer Holdin follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.45, and Kimberly-Clark rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.63.

