Shares of Cousins Prop Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Office REITs Industry (CUZ, ARE, CXP, NRE, KRC)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Cousins Prop ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 39.42. Alexandria Real is next with a EV/Sales of 18.71. Columbia Propert ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 15.57.

Northstar Realty follows with a EV/Sales of 15.42, and Kilroy Realty rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 14.92.

