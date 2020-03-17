Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Equity Commonwea in the Office REITs Industry (EQC, CUZ, KRC, HPP, PKY)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Equity Commonwea ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,045.2%. Cousins Prop is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,790.0%. Kilroy Realty ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,721.1%.

Hudson Pacific P follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,817.7%, and Parkway Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,077.8%.

