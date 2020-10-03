Cousins Prop is Among the Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (CUZ, ARE, NRE, CXP, KRC)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Cousins Prop ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 33.53. Following is Alexandria Real with a EV/Sales of 17.23. Northstar Realty ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 15.42.

Columbia Propert follows with a EV/Sales of 13.84, and Kilroy Realty rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 12.73.

