Tfs Financial Co has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TFSL, TREE, KRNY, NMIH, OCFC)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tfs Financial Co ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 51.76. Lendingtree Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.30. Kearny Financial ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.66.

Nmi Holdings I-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.32, and Oceanfirst Finl rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.55.

