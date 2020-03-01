Shares of Tfs Financial Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TFSL, KRNY, ORIT, CFFN, NFBK)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Tfs Financial Co ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 17.35. Kearny Financial is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.64. Oritani Financia ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.98.

Capitol Federal follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.73, and Northfield Banco rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.53.

