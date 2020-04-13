Shares of Tfs Financial Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TFSL, TREE, KRNY, ORIT, AF)
Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Tfs Financial Co ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.80. Lendingtree Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.41. Kearny Financial ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.09.
Oritani Financia follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.79, and Astoria Finl rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.74.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Astoria Finl on November 14th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Astoria Finl have risen 36.4%. We continue to monitor Astoria Finl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest price to cash flow tfs financial co lendingtree inc kearny financial oritani financia :af astoria finl