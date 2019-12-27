Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Tfs Financial Co in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TFSL, NMIH, KRNY, ESNT, TREE)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Tfs Financial Co ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.19. Nmi Holdings I-A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.13. Kearny Financial ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.36.

Essent Group Ltd follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.22, and Lendingtree Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.49.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nmi Holdings I-A on August 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Nmi Holdings I-A have risen 23.4%. We continue to monitor Nmi Holdings I-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.