Top 5 Companies in the Construction & Engineering Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (NVEE, GLDD, AMRC, VMI, KBR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Nv5 Global Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.04. Great Lakes Dred is next with a EV/Sales of 1.58. Ameresco Inc-A ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.51.

Valmont Inds follows with a EV/Sales of 1.27, and Kbr Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.02.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nv5 Global Inc and will alert subscribers who have NVEE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.