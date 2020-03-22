Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Lennar Corp-A in the Homebuilding Industry (LEN, DHI, MDC, KBH, TOL)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Lennar Corp-A ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Dr Horton Inc is next with a CE of $1,000. Mdc Holdings Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $735.
Kb Home follows with a CE of $721, and Toll Brothers rounds out the top five with a CE of $713.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lennar Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have LEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest level of cash lennar corp-a dr horton inc mdc holdings inc KB Home Toll Brothers