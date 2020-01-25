Highest Level of Cash in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Lennar Corp-A (LEN, DHI, MDC, KBH, TOL)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Lennar Corp-A ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Dr Horton Inc with a CE of $1,000. Mdc Holdings Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $735.

Kb Home follows with a CE of $721, and Toll Brothers rounds out the top five with a CE of $713.

