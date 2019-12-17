Top 5 Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (LRN, LOPE, GHC, DV, HMHC)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

K12 Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 366.9%. Grand Canyon Edu is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 632.9%. Graham Holding-B ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,445.3%.

Devry Education follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,595.1%, and Houghton Mifflin rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,913.7%.

