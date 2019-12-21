Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Graham Holding-B in the Education Services Industry (GHC, DV, LOPE, HMHC, LRN)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Graham Holding-B ranks highest with a CE of $947. Devry Education is next with a CE of $435. Grand Canyon Edu ranks third highest with a CE of $243.

Houghton Mifflin follows with a CE of $235, and K12 Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $231.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of K12 Inc on April 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.96. Since that call, shares of K12 Inc have fallen 40.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.