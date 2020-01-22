Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Houghton Mifflin (HMHC, UTI, LRN, GHC, APEI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Houghton Mifflin ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14. Universal Technical Institute Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15. K12 Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

Graham Holding-B follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.32, and American Public rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.38.

