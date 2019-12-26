Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Houghton Mifflin (HMHC, LRN, GHC, APEI, STRA)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Houghton Mifflin ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.52. K12 Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.88. Graham Holding-B ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.30.

American Public follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.45, and Strayer Educatio rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.54.

