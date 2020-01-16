K12 Inc has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Education Services Industry (LRN, LOPE, GHC, DV, UTI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

K12 Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 366.9%. Grand Canyon Edu is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 632.9%. Graham Holding-B ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,445.3%.

Devry Education follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,595.1%, and Universal Technical Institute Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,492.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc on August 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc have risen 76.4%. We continue to monitor Universal Technical Institute Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.