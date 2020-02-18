K12 Inc is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (LRN, LOPE, GHC, DV, UTI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

K12 Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 366.9%. Following is Grand Canyon Edu with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 632.9%. Graham Holding-B ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,445.3%.

Devry Education follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,595.1%, and Universal Technical Institute Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,492.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Graham Holding-B on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $619.81. Since that call, shares of Graham Holding-B have fallen 13.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.