Graham Holding-B is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (GHC, DV, LOPE, HMHC, LRN)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Graham Holding-B ranks highest with a CE of $947. Following is Devry Education with a CE of $435. Grand Canyon Edu ranks third highest with a CE of $243.
Houghton Mifflin follows with a CE of $235, and K12 Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $231.
