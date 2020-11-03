American Public is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (APEI, LRN, GHC, HMHC, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

American Public ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.28. K12 Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.67. Graham Holding-B ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.16.

Houghton Mifflin follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.41, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.29.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Public and will alert subscribers who have APEI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.