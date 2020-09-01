Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Re/Max Holdings (RMAX, HF, MMI, JLL, RLGY)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Re/Max Holdings ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.48. Following is Hff Inc-A with a EV/Sales of 3.26. Marcus & Millich ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.67.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a EV/Sales of 0.84, and Realogy Holdings rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.73.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Re/Max Holdings on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Re/Max Holdings have risen 32.1%. We continue to monitor Re/Max Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.