Top 5 Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (AAL, HA, JBLU, SAVE, DAL)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

American Airline ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.28. Following is Hawaiian Holding with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.48. Jetblue Airways ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Airlines follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.79, and Delta Air Li rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.90.

