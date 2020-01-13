Top 5 Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (SKYW, DAL, JBLU, LUV, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Skywest Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 103.74. Following is Delta Air Li with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.93. Jetblue Airways ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.38.

Southwest Air follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.95, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.39.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Skywest Inc on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Skywest Inc have risen 9.3%. We continue to monitor Skywest Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.