Skywest Inc has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Airlines Industry (SKYW, DAL, JBLU, LUV, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Skywest Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 57.82. Delta Air Li is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.44. Jetblue Airways ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.76.

Southwest Air follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.14, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 9.98.

