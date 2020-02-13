Skywest Inc is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (SKYW, JBLU, DAL, LUV, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Skywest Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 93.47. Following is Jetblue Airways with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.44. Delta Air Li ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.06.

Southwest Air follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.46, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.32.

