Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Jetblue Airways in the Airlines Industry (JBLU, LUV, CPA, HA, DAL)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Jetblue Airways ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,987.4%. Following is Southwest Air with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,989.6%. Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,574.4%.

Hawaiian Holding follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,713.8%, and Delta Air Li rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,884.1%.

