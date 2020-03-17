Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Jetblue Airways in the Airlines Industry (JBLU, LUV, CPA, DAL, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Jetblue Airways ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,987.4%. Southwest Air is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,989.6%. Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,574.4%.

Delta Air Li follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,884.1%, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,084.3%.

