Hawaiian Holding has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Airlines Industry (HA, JBLU, AAL, DAL, ALK)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Hawaiian Holding ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.74. Following is Jetblue Airways with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.87. American Airline ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.71.

Delta Air Li follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.80, and Alaska Air Group rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.96.

