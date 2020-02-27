Jakks Pacific is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (JAKK, VSTO, NLS, ESCA, MAT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Jakks Pacific ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Vista Outdoor is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.21. Nautilus Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.22.

Escalade Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.65, and Mattel Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83.

