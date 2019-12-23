Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (UUU, DAKT, FIT, MTSC, ITRI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Universal Security Instruments Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Daktronics Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Fitbit Inc - A ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27, and Itron Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41.

