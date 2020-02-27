Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Daktronics Inc in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (DAKT, MTSC, FIT, ITRI, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Daktronics Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.39. Following is Mts Systems Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.92. Fitbit Inc - A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.04.

Itron Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.20, and Vishay Preci rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.32.

