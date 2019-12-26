Daktronics Inc is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (DAKT, MTSC, FIT, ITRI, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Daktronics Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.43. Following is Mts Systems Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.99. Fitbit Inc - A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.04.

Itron Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.31, and Vishay Preci rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.56.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Itron Inc on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $51.51. Since that recommendation, shares of Itron Inc have risen 62.4%. We continue to monitor Itron Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.