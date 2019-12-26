Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (GEO, CXW, IRM, OUT, PCH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Geo Group Inc/Th ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.87. Corecivic Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.20. Iron Mountain ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.07.

Outfront Media I follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.31, and Potlatch Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.63.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Geo Group Inc/Th. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Geo Group Inc/Th in search of a potential trend change.