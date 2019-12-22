Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (EQIX, IRM, WY, AMT, PSA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Equinix Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Iron Mountain is next with a CE of $926. Weyerhaeuser Co ranks third highest with a CE of $824.

American Tower C follows with a CE of $802, and Public Storage rounds out the top five with a CE of $433.

