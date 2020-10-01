Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Corecivic Inc in the Specialized REITs Industry (CXW, CORR, GEO, IRM, OUT)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Corecivic Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.14. Corenergy Infras is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.48. Geo Group Inc/Th ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.68.

Iron Mountain follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.15, and Outfront Media I rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.91.

