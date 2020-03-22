Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Equinix Inc in the Specialized REITs Industry (EQIX, IRM, WY, AMT, PSA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Equinix Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Iron Mountain is next with a CE of $926. Weyerhaeuser Co ranks third highest with a CE of $824.

American Tower C follows with a CE of $802, and Public Storage rounds out the top five with a CE of $433.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Equinix Inc and will alert subscribers who have EQIX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.