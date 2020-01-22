Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Geo Group Inc/Th (GEO, CXW, IRM, OUT, WY)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Geo Group Inc/Th ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22. Following is Corecivic Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27. Iron Mountain ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.59.

Outfront Media I follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.66, and Weyerhaeuser Co rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.81.

