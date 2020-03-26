Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Geo Group Inc/Th (GEO, CXW, OUT, IRM, WY)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Geo Group Inc/Th ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.56. Following is Corecivic Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.70. Outfront Media I ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.99.

Iron Mountain follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.56, and Weyerhaeuser Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.64.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weyerhaeuser Co on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.00. Since that call, shares of Weyerhaeuser Co have fallen 39.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.