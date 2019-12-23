Geo Group Inc/Th is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (GEO, CXW, IRM, OUT, WY)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Geo Group Inc/Th ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22. Corecivic Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29. Iron Mountain ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.59.
Outfront Media I follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.61, and Weyerhaeuser Co rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.79.
