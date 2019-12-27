Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (IPGP, PKE, CTS, MEI, FN)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.39. Following is Park Electrochem with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.74. Cts Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.58.

Methode Elec follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.45, and Fabrinet rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.42.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fabrinet on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $55.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Fabrinet have risen 17.7%. We continue to monitor Fabrinet for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.