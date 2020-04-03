Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (IPGP, PKE, CTS, FN, MEI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.79. Following is Park Electrochem with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.04. Cts Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.90.

Fabrinet follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.47, and Methode Elec rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.13.

