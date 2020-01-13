Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (FN, KE, PKE, IPGP, CTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Fabrinet ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 896.09. Following is Kimball Electron with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.58. Park Electrochem ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.29.

Ipg Photonics follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.95, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.63.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fabrinet on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $55.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Fabrinet have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor Fabrinet for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.