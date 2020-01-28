Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (IPGP, PKE, CTS, FN, MEI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.28. Following is Park Electrochem with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.72. Cts Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.58.

Fabrinet follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.42, and Methode Elec rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41.

