Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (JBL, IPGP, BHE, PLXS, TTMI)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Jabil Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Ipg Photonics is next with a CE of $1,000. Benchmark Electr ranks third highest with a CE of $743.
Plexus Corp follows with a CE of $569, and Ttm Technologies rounds out the top five with a CE of $409.
