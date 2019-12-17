Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Ipg Photonics in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (IPGP, KE, MEI, FN, BHE)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Ipg Photonics ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 236.5%. Following is Kimball Electron with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 283.9%. Methode Elec ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 475.3%.
Fabrinet follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 961.1%, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,374.1%.
