Ipg Photonics is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (IPGP, KE, MEI, FN, BHE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Ipg Photonics ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 236.5%. Kimball Electron is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 283.9%. Methode Elec ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 475.3%.

Fabrinet follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 961.1%, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,374.1%.

