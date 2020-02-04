Ipg Photonics is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (IPGP, PKE, CTS, FN, MXWL)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.14. Following is Park Electrochem with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.81. Cts Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.74.

Fabrinet follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.40, and Maxwell Tech Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Maxwell Tech Inc on January 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Maxwell Tech Inc have risen 78.1%. We continue to monitor Maxwell Tech Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.