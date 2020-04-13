Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Detected in Shares of Fabrinet (FN, KE, IPGP, PKE, CTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Fabrinet ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 833.35. Following is Kimball Electron with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.54. Ipg Photonics ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.84.

Park Electrochem follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.71, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.27.

