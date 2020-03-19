Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Detected in Shares of Park Electrochem (PKE, FN, CTS, IPGP, PLXS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Park Electrochem ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.16. Following is Fabrinet with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.39. Cts Corp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.68.

Ipg Photonics follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.96, and Plexus Corp rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.57.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Park Electrochem and will alert subscribers who have PKE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.