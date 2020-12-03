Fabrinet is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (FN, KE, IPGP, PKE, CTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Fabrinet ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 705.92. Kimball Electron is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.23. Ipg Photonics ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.26.

Park Electrochem follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.32, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.08.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fabrinet and will alert subscribers who have FN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.