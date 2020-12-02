Shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Personal Products Industry (NUS, USNA, HLF, NATR, IPAR)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.21. Usana Health Sci is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.51. Herbalife Ltd ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.22.

Nature'S Sunshne follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.04, and Inter Parfums rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.52.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Inter Parfums on November 21st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $70.79. Since that call, shares of Inter Parfums have fallen 3.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.